Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Poke Fun at Feud Rumors in Hilarious Video

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are once and for all putting these silly little feud rumors to rest. The former co-stars appeared together on the long-running CW show The Vampire Diaries, but in recent times have been fighting off rumors of on-set drama. In June, Nina discussed their early relationship on the Directionally Challenged podcast, and her words were taken slightly out of context.
"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show," Dobrev shared on the podcast. "I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley." That was the sentence that launched a thousand tabloid rumors. Once news hit, Nina quickly explained that she and Paul are on great terms now, but that didn't slow down the rumor mill.
Luckily, Nina and Paul have a hilarious sense of humor and laughed off the rumors with the perfect Instagram video. The video shows the two of them "accidentally" running into each other at a pool party where Nina apologizes and Paul accepts her apology saying he doesn't "hold grudges," before offering a peace hug and instead pushing Nina in the pool.
"I 'despise' you," Nina cleverly captioned the video. Paul sweetly reposted the video to his page with his own funny caption. "Dobrev and I confirming all those rumors," he wrote.
This video comes after Nina was once again in the press dispelling any rumors about a feud with her former co-star. On Monday's episode of the podcast Chicks In the Office she cleared the air once and for all.
"You spend every waking moment together—probably more moments than you do with your real family because you're there from, like, 5 in the morning until midnight, 6 a.m. sometimes," she explained about her prior statements. "So you see each other with makeup, without makeup, on good days, on bad days, when you're hungry, when you're thirsty, when you're tired. So, there are going to be mood swings. It was one of those things that we just—it's not that we didn't like each other. We just didn't appreciate each other as much as we do now—and that, of course, got blown [out] of proportion. They took one sentence out of context and deleted all of the other ones where I'm like, 'I love him. We're best friends now.'"
From the looks of this video, they may have gone from best friends to frienemies!
