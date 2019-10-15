Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Pen Romantic Tributes on Second Anniversary

Could Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams be any cuter?

The newly-engaged couple celebrated their second anniversary on Tuesday and showed the world how much they love each other with some adorable Instagram posts.

Adams chose one of their engagement photos for his post and recalled the moment when he realized that the Modern Family star was the one. The two can be seen in a sweet embrace and Hyland, of course, made sure to show off her stunning Lorraine Schwartz ring.

"I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her," the Bachelor Nation star wrote. "But I guess how anniversary's work, it's when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend. Whatever, I lost that battle. You're my person and I can't wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free...buncha deadbeats. Happy anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you more. +1 anything you say."