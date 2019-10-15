Country Singer Cam Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 11:02 AM

Cam and Adam Weaver

Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

A baby makes three! 

Some exciting news for the country music world. Country music star Cam announced on Tuesday that she was expecting her first child with husband Adam Weaver. The news came as a surprise to fans, but the two have kept the pregnancy hush for quite some time. Luckily, they were ready to let fans in on their secret. Both Cam and Adam were featured in a video posted to her page announcing the exciting news. 

"We've been keeping a secret to ourselves for the past seven months," she shares before zooming out and showing her growing bump. "We feel like it's time to let you guys in on it." Cam's excitement about the baby is evident in the little happy dance she does after spilling the beans on her little miracle. 

"S u R p R i S E !!" she captioned the sweet video. "little one you are already so loved." 

The couple wed in 2016 in a private ceremony in the small desert town of Joshua Tree, Calif, and have let fans into all the sweet details of their relationship. They recently celebrated their third anniversary together and Cam marked the occasion with a sweet pic of her cuddling her man out in nature. 

"Happy Anniversary @adamweaver," she wrote under the photo of them. "What a ride, living life in the glow of that divine combination of stardust packed into your heart. Words like ‘grateful' and ‘i love you' don't quite sum it up, so I'll just keep kissing you." Doesn't get any sweeter than that. 

Congratulations on your little bundle of joy. 

