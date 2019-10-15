Grease Is Getting a Spinoff TV Series on HBO Max With Rydell High

Apparently, Grease is still the word.

E! News has confirmed HBO Max, the new streaming platform from WarnerMedia that will be home to the 10 seasons of Friends and a new Gossip Girl, has given a straight-to-series order for Grease: Rydell High. The new musical series is a live-action spinoff of the classic flick that starred Olivia Newton John and John Travolta.

According to a press blast, the new series is a reimagining of the movie and include some characters from the original. Additionally, the Grease series will still be set in the 1960s and feature musical performances of songs from that decade as well as original numbers. "It's the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today's musical lovers," HBO Max said in a release.