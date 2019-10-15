Kim Kardashian Can't Help But LOL at Her First-Ever Tweet

JC Olivera/WireImage
Do you remember your first tweet? Kim Kardashian sure does!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took a walk down memory lane over the weekend and revisited some of her old tweets.
She retweeted her first tweet ever, which was posted back in March 2009 to spread the news that she'd finally joined the popular social media app.
"Hey guys it's Kim Kardashian," the KKW Beauty founder exclaimed. "I finally signed up for Twitter! There are a few fakes so just know this is the real me!!!"
So, what sparked this Twitter nostalgia? Kardashian looked back at her social media with E! True Hollywood Story after the premiere of her highly-anticipated episode, which aired on October 7.
In it, the mom of four reflected on her evolving social media presence and how she has used platforms like Twitter to promote her brand, reach her fans directly and eventually grow her empire.
"I remember the day I signed up for Twitter! So crazy looking back. #TrueHollywoodStory," she wrote on Twitter.
Kardashian isn't the only celeb with a LOL-worthy first tweet. Katy Perry, for example, got off to an interesting start with her first-ever tweet from February 2009.
"Just got into Berlin... feeling better thank you, have my vicks inhaler by my bedside... and P.S. I TWITTTTER! GAH. Such a follower!" she wrote.
Oprah Winfreyalso had a noteworthy introduction tweet, which was written in all caps, we might add.
"HI TWITTERS . THANK YOU FOR A WARM WELCOME. FEELING REALLY 21st CENTURY," she posted back in April 2009.
And, who could forget Ellen DeGeneres' first tweet? The daytime host asked the questions everyone had on their minds when making their account.
"Tis my first twitt-er. Or tweet? Twit? Or tweet? 'Twit or tweet everybody.' Is this anything?" she tweeted back in March 2009.
Thankfully, they all got the hang of it!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM