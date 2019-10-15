Kim Kardashian Can't Help But LOL at Her First-Ever Tweet

Do you remember your first tweet? Kim Kardashian sure does!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took a walk down memory lane over the weekend and revisited some of her old tweets.

She retweeted her first tweet ever, which was posted back in March 2009 to spread the news that she'd finally joined the popular social media app.

"Hey guys it's Kim Kardashian," the KKW Beauty founder exclaimed. "I finally signed up for Twitter! There are a few fakes so just know this is the real me!!!"

So, what sparked this Twitter nostalgia? Kardashian looked back at her social media with E! True Hollywood Story after the premiere of her highly-anticipated episode, which aired on October 7.

In it, the mom of four reflected on her evolving social media presence and how she has used platforms like Twitter to promote her brand, reach her fans directly and eventually grow her empire.