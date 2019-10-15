Zendaya, Margot Robbie and More Stars Put a Fashionable Foot Forward at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 7:20 AM

Margot Robbie, Elle Women in Hollywood

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The stars stylishly aligned at Elle's annual Women in Hollywood celebration. 

On Monday night, many of Hollywood's most well-known names stepped out on the carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills for the recurring event honoring, well, women in Hollywood. Among the celebrity guests this year were the issues' cover stars Lena Waithe, Melina MatsoukasJodie Turner-Smith, ZendayaGwyneth PaltrowMindy KalingNatalie PortmanNicole Kidmanand Scarlett Johansson as well as fellow actresses Margot RobbieCharlize TheronJameela JamilReese Witherspoon and Issa Rae

"Let's give these ladies and all of the industry's female talent a round of applause," Nina Garcia, the magazine's editor-in-chief, urged on Instagram. 

The many famous guests made a sartorial splash as they posed on the carpet, donning the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Altuzarra and Louis Vuitton. 

From shimmering suits and metallic eyeliner to a not-so-mellow yellow gown and plenty of prints, the event could have doubled as a fabulous fashion show. 

See all of the fabulous style at the special occasion in E!'s gallery below! 

Zendaya, Elle Women in Hollywood

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Zendaya

The Euphoria star was fashion forward in a belted suit look. 

Storm Reid, Elle Women in Hollywood

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Storm Reid

The Euphoria actress rocked a blazer with standout yellow-striped pants for the event. 

Scarlett Johansson, Elle Women in Hollywood

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson

The actress rocked a black high-neck black sheath dress paired with graphic metallic eyeliner. 

Natalie Portman, Elle Women in Hollywood

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman

The Lucy in the Sky star stepped out in a tea-length strapless lace gown. 

Rachel Zoe, Elle Women in Hollywood

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Rachel Zoe

The Hollywood stylist and designer opted for a bohemian metallic gown paired with a statement necklace. 

Nina Garcia, Elle Women in Hollywood

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Nina Garcia

The Elle editor-in-chief made a sartorial splash in sequins at the annual event. 

Nikki Reed, Elle Women in Hollywood

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nikki Reed

We're green with envy over the actress' gown. 

Tess Holliday, Elle Women in Hollywood

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tess Holliday

The model posed in a baby blue swing dress topped with a bow. 

Mindy Kaling, Elle Women In Holywood, Fashion Police Widget

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

The Late Night actress donned a black Oscar de la Renta design with embellished sleeves. 

Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Elle Women in Hollywood

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie & Nicole Kidman

The Bombshell co-stars complemented each other in black outfits. 

Madelaine Petsch, Elle Women in Hollywood

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actress stuck a pose on the carpet in a printed look. 

Lena Waithe, Elle Women in Hollywood

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe

The Emmy-winning screenwriter smiled in a stylish red suit. 

Jameela Jamil, Elle Women in Hollywood

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place actress shimmered in a glittering black Altuzarra suit. 

Issa Rae, Elle Women in Hollywood

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Issa Rae

The Insecure co-creator and star popped on the carpet in a canary yellow gown. 

Indya Moore, Elle Women in Hollywood

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Indya Moore

The Pose star sparkled in a printed dress and fringe statement necklace. 

Hunter King, Joey King, Elle Women in Hollywood

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Hunter King & Joey King

The two actresses were a pair of stylish sisters. 

Gwyneth Paltrow, Elle Women in Hollywood

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Politician actress coordinated with the caret in a chic one-shoulder black dress. 

Charlize Theron, Elle Women in Hollywood

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron

The actress stylishly stood out from the crowd in a bold Louis Vuitton look. 

Ben Platt, Elle Women in Hollywood

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Ben Platt

The Politician star looked dapper in a velvet jacket and bow tie by Ralph Lauren. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

