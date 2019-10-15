Keke Palmer's Reaction to Mike Johnson's Date Proposal Inspires Hilarious Memes

ABC
by kelli boyle | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 7:19 AM
ABC
Keke, do you love me?
After sparking romance rumors with Demi Lovato, The Bachelorette's Mike Johnson appears to have his eyes set on Keke Palmer. The reality star tried to shoot his shot for Palmer during an appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke on Monday, and Palmer's hilarious reaction has now sparked countless internet memes.
Referencing his time with Lovato, Johnson shared, "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public." Then he turned to the Hustlers actress. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..."
Palmer, dumbfounded, turned to co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines for aide, but to no avail. They pretended not to hear as Palmer scrambled for the right words to say. "What's the next question? What's the next question?" she said, her wide-eyed stare slaying the audience.
Eventually, she responded with, "I'm at work!" Now, her blank stare is a thing of internet legend.
And, in a hilarious turn of events, the host was the one to cast the first meme!
Posting a short clip of her infamous "SOS" stare, Palmer captioned her tweet, "Him: I love you Me:..."
The internet really went to town with the meme reactions.
Coworker : We should hang out outside of work— Terri B. (@WhoIsLilTerri) October 15, 2019
ME : https://t.co/Vy6bwy9Vi9
The 26-year-old let the funny content continue by posting the video of Johnson's proposal on Instagram. "Even at the workplace #imtakenbymyjob #strahansarakeke," she joked.
Him: my homeboy said he saw you at the club, I thought you said you were sick.— lauren (@K_Fendii) October 15, 2019
Me: https://t.co/KjU87ww5yT
It seems the only committed relationship Palmer is interested in is the one with her career! Werk.
Me: i’m getting in the car now— MANNY (@Trapdollazmanny) October 15, 2019
Them: okay
Me 20 mins later when i’m still getting dressed and they facetime me: https://t.co/WcLdFvCnvG
Take a look at the hilarious memes above!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?