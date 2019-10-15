Keke Palmer's Reaction to Mike Johnson's Date Proposal Inspires Hilarious Memes

Keke, do you love me?

After sparking romance rumors with Demi Lovato, The Bachelorette's Mike Johnson appears to have his eyes set on Keke Palmer. The reality star tried to shoot his shot for Palmer during an appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke on Monday, and Palmer's hilarious reaction has now sparked countless internet memes.

Referencing his time with Lovato, Johnson shared, "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public." Then he turned to the Hustlers actress. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..."

Palmer, dumbfounded, turned to co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines for aide, but to no avail. They pretended not to hear as Palmer scrambled for the right words to say. "What's the next question? What's the next question?" she said, her wide-eyed stare slaying the audience.

Eventually, she responded with, "I'm at work!" Now, her blank stare is a thing of internet legend.