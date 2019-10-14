Miranda Lambert Pens Romantic Birthday Tribute to Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is thanking her lucky stars that Brendan McLoughlin is her husband.

As Brendan celebrates another year around the sun, the country star is feeling grateful to have a husband that makes her so happy. On Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a photo of herself and the cop with the caption, "Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes.#foreverandeveramen"

Per usual, the star is keeping their private life private, so no details yet on how these two are celebrating. Just last night, the newlyweds seemed to enjoy a quiet evening by the fire and enjoyed a glass of wine. Miranda appeared to be content with the low-key night as shown by her Instagram Story. 

Pretty soon, the singer and her beau will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. Back in February, she and Brendan secretly got hitched. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she wrote. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone"

While Miranda shares the occasional peek into her marriage, there will no doubt be plenty more revealed in her new album Wildcard, which is set for release on Nov. 1. 

Until then, you can get your fill of Miranda and Brendan with the gallery below!

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin

Instagram

Birthday Boy

On her hubby's birthday the singer shared, "Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes. #foreverandeveramen"

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Sub-lime

For their first red carpet appearance as a couple, the star and her hubby made quite the impression in stunning designer ensembles.

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

City Girl

After her marriage to the police officer, the singer packed up shop and left the south for the big city.

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

Mega Agency

Country Roots

Even though she's living in the Big Apple, the singer remains true to herself with a country-inspired look. 

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

All Smiles

In May, the couple proves that the newlywed stage of marriage can last months.

Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Date Night

The perks of dating a country star like Miranda includes date nights at award shows and getting to dress up in your Sunday finest.

Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert

Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Say Cheese!

Although the pair is still in the early stages of their marriage, people began to speculate that their romance was already fizzling out in May. A rep for the star, however, said that these rumors were totally false and that the pair is "happy and together!"

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin

LRNYC / MEGA

Summer Nights

Miranda and Brendan enjoy a stroll through the streets of New York City.

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Instagram

Instagram / Miranda Lambert

Cute Couple

The singer shares a photo of her smiling next to her main man in front of the New York skyline and captions it "NYPDA."

