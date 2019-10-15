It's Been One Year Since Meghan Markle Announced Her Pregnancy—My How Things Have Changed

One year ago Meghan Markle gave the public exactly what they wanted.

Still fresh off of her history-making wedding at Windsor Castle, she landed in Australia for her first official tour toting several trunks of tastefully appointed clothing and a blossoming secret: In seven months' time, she would give birth to a tiny heir—a ginger-tressed mini clone of husband Prince Harry.

When the duo made the announcement—"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," read the official dispatch from Kensington Palace—it was met with much giddiness as congratulations poured in from all corners of the world. After which, the glowing former actress, 38, and her charming prince lived happily ever after.

If only, right?