Here's How Chris Hemsworth Would Assemble Brothers Liam and Luke Into the Marvel Universe

Hemsworths assemble!

Chris Hemsworth has an idea of what the Marvel Universe would look like if brothers Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth joined the mix. During the ACE Comic Con Midwest panel on Sunday, the Aussie actor, who plays Thor in the MCU, was asked to dream cast Liam and Luke as some of the world's most iconic superheroes. (And, surprisingly enough, neither brother ends up being Thor's sibling, Loki!)

"I could make Luke the Incredible Hulk," Chris said of the Westworld actor, according to ComicBook.com. "He's got some big arms on him. Some muscles."

His idea for Liam threw an interesting twist into the Captain America franchise. "Liam we could make...we could change him to Captain Australia, maybe?" he joked of his brother, who actually auditioned for the role of Thor. "No? I don't know." (He later suggested Liam take over as Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye.)

Ultimately, Chris just can't imagine anyone but the original Avengers cast in the roles: "I love my brothers, but I love that cast."