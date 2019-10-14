Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana at the Start of Pakistan Tour

Let the royal tour begin!

Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their five-day tour of Pakistan on Monday.

The couple was greeted by Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Pakistani Air Force base in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, where Kate was photographed wearing a stunning blue ensemble by Catherine Walker.

For her first look, Kate put a fun twist on the traditional dress with an ombre, cowl neck gown and trousers. She paired the look with some nude Rupert Sanderson heels, a matching clutch and a pair of beaded chandelier earrings, both of which are from women's wear brand ZEEN.

Her outfit bears a striking resemblance to the dress that Princess Diana wore during her 1996 visit to Pakistan. The late royal also opted for trousers under her gown, which was a similar shade of blue and featured several stylish buttons. Princess Diana, however, donned matching blue flats and accessorized her outfit with a delicate scarf.

Another sweet coincidence—Catherine Walker was one of the Princess of Wales favorite designers!