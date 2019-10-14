Cara Santana x Kohl's Under $100 Collection Celebrates Body Positivity in Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fall is here and we love it! If you're feeling stumped on how to elevate your in-between-season swag, actress Cara Santana teamed up with Kohl's and Apt 9 to create 37 standout pieces in a timeless collection that celebrates body positivity. Here's the best part: It's all under $100.

We sat down with The Santa Clarita Diet actress, fashion influencer, and founder of the beauty app, The Glam App on why this body inclusive collaboration is so important to her. In her own words, she says "Diversity in fashion is important to me as it relates to women of color, height, weight and body shape. The sizing is 00 to size 22 and select styles up to 34. I wanted the sizing to reflect women across this country. I took staple pieces from my wardrobe and asked myself how it could translate to a variety of women and how it would look good on a girl who is 6'2 and a girl who is 5'2 with a booty and breasts. There was a lot of thought and I think all of the pieces are made for every woman everywhere." Very cool indeed, Cara.

Maybe you are in the market for a loud peacoat coat to pep up your fall closet. Or maybe you want new stylish loungewear to get you through these crisp October nights. With bright colors and bold silhouettes to choose from, like Santana says, there's something for everyone.

Check out Cara's five favorite picks and why we she loves them below.