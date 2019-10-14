Khloe Kardashian Will "Never" Come Between True and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Khloe Kardashian won't let her feelings toward Tristan Thompson impact his relationship with their daughter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares True Thompson with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, is opening up about "healing" after their split earlier this year. Khloe and Tristan's breakup was revealed in February, amid his cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. However, as Khloe has previously shared, she has forgiven Tristan, and is now focusing on co-parenting with her ex in order to surround True with as much love as possible.

"It's hard, it's not easy for me," Khloe says of co-parenting with Tristan on the latest episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."