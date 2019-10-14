Khloe Kardashian Will "Never" Come Between True and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 11:57 AM

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Thanksgiving 2018

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian won't let her feelings toward Tristan Thompson impact his relationship with their daughter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shares True Thompson with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, is opening up about "healing" after their split earlier this year. Khloe and Tristan's breakup was revealed in February, amid his cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. However, as Khloe has previously shared, she has forgiven Tristan, and is now focusing on co-parenting with her ex in order to surround True with as much love as possible.

"It's hard, it's not easy for me," Khloe says of co-parenting with Tristan on the latest episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."

Watch

Tristan Thompson Tries Flirting With Khloe Kardashian...Again

Khloe goes on to credit her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, for setting an example after their divorce in the early '90s.

"I attest that to my parents, [who] were incredible co-parenters, from what I know," Khloe recalls. "My mom and my dad, I'm sure, fought all the time, not around us."

The Good American businesswoman also says sister Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, are "incredible" co-parents.

"As long as it's not hurting you in any way...if this was hindering Kourtney's growth or if it hinders my growth, then you also have to put yourself first, because you are in fact taking care of your children," Khloe explains. "But if it's not hindering you or hurting you in any way, I think it's important to work on all relationships."

You can listen to the podcast episode above to Khloe talk more about co-parenting, her dating life and her family!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

