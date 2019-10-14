Teresa Giudice's Family Looking Forward to Visiting Joe Giudice in Italy

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 11:29 AM
It's the family trip that can't come soon enough!
Just a few short days after Joe Giudice was released from U.S. ICE custody, plans appear to be underway for a family reunion.
While Teresa Giudice and the couple's four daughters remain in New Jersey, E! News has learned the entire family is looking forward to visiting Joe in Italy.
And while we don't have specifics on when it's all happening, we're told everyone is very excited for the upcoming trip. At the same time, those closest to Joe just want to quietly enjoy the huge new step.
Over the weekend, Bravo fans were able to see the family's excitement thanks to social media.
Over the weekend, Gia Giudice took to Instagram and shared a rare photo of her dad. "So happy your together right now.. enjoy see you in a few weeks daddy," she wrote on Instagram.
She was also able to FaceTime with dad and share screengrabs on Instagram Stories.
Instagram / Gia Giudice
"One of the happiest moments of my life! Love you so much daddy, so happy you're free! See you so soon," she wrote. "I still can't get over this. I love you more than words can describe."
Milania Giudice added, "See you soon daddy I love you beyond words."
While Theresa has tried to keep a low-profile since the news broke, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram with a photo of the Statue of Liberty crying. She also included prayer emojis. "We are very happy that Joe is free, but very sad that he is still not home where he belongs," the Giudice family attorney James Leonard previously said in a statement.
And for those still buzzing about Joe's first photos after prison, we're told the Bravo star lost at least 50 pounds when he was away. "He looks and feels great," a source shared with us. "He did it through a combination of diet and lots of working out while he was away."
Real Housewives of New Jersey returns November 6 on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
