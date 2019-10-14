20 Beautiful Coffee Table Books That Will Start a Conversation

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 9:21 AM
When we think of fall reading, we tend to gravitate towards the latest fiction must-haves or spooky suggestions we hear from co-workers to feed our brain. However, what about feeding your soul with a gorgeous new coffee table book (or three)?
Coffee table books are perfect for starting a conversation, adding some visual flair to an otherwise drab tabletop, and creating literary interest to your fall decor. And above all: they're beautiful to look at. Maybe you're a cat person who loves photography or an architectural snob who lives for an artful design. Either way, adding a few coffee table books to your autumnal aesthetic will warm up any room in your house. And, you can totally show off to your guests how cultured and cool you really are!
We've handpicked twenty of our favorites that will help zhoosh up any space in your dwelling (or great for gift giving) this season.
For you or the flower aficionado in your life! Blooms celebrates the explosive impact that floral designers from the last decade have had on a previously under appreciated art form.
Personal style meets witty anecdotes on age and fashion in this tell-all book on the 96-year-old accidental icon.
We never met a Taschen book we didn't like. (And who doesn't love cats?) Start a conversation with a great big coffee table book.
Ever wondered what Naomi Campbell was really like? The woman behind Anna Wintour gives behind-the-scenes insight into many famous images and fashion personalities during her formative years at Vogue.
Capturing contemporary trends and forecasting the look of the future, this dazzling anthology collects the work of the most cutting-edge photographers working today.
Shtetl in the Sun features previously unseen photographs documenting South Beach's once-thriving and now-vanished Jewish community—a project that American photographer Andy Sweet (1953–82) began in 1977.
The ultimate escapist collection of environmentally sustainable houses, cabins, and retreats, this book circles the globe to find the best eco-architecture in the most stunning and remote locations.
More than 75 recipes for bold, fruit-forward ice creams, sorbets, and granitas—all made with fresh, natural, minimally processed ingredients.
For the Hitchcock lover in your life, this complete guide traces the master of suspense's life and career from his earliest silent films right through to his last picture in 1976, Family Plot.
Bubbletecture brings together inflatables in every conceivable size, shape, and hue across the realms of architecture, design, art, and fashion.
If you love furniture design, this book is right up your alley! A chronicle of the rich history of this innovative furniture company, from its founding in the early twentieth century to today.
This exhilarating collection of photographs features over ten years of collaborations with the most important space and research centers in the world, resulting in a one-of-a-kind story of the human race to the stars.
This gorgeous coffee table book celebrates over 2500 pigments of color that will be visual candy on any countertop in your home!
Channel your inner witch this Halloween season with this must-have coffee table book! Harness the power of magic to create a beautiful, healing living space with this unique illustrated guide from the founder of HausWitch, the popular Salem, Massachusetts, store and online lifestyle brand.
Packed with useful tips and delicious recipes from a slew of experts, Weed covers smoking, cooking, and growing cannabis, as well as proper stoner etiquette and a guide to must-visit destinations around the world.
If you're a music person, chances are you've heard a Brian Eno production! Visual Music is a one-of-a-kind guided tour through the visual art of the creative polymath icon.
The creator of the immensely popular Salad for President blog presents a visually rich collection of more than 75 salad recipes, with contributions and interviews by artists/creative professionals like William Wegman, Tauba Auerbach, Laurie Anderson, and Alice Waters.
Pink lovers unite! This beautifully illustrated volume explores the cultural history, especially in fashion, of the color pink from the 18th century to today.
Fashion meets dog lovers in this surrealist visual treat of a coffee table book. William Wegman shares his entire Weimaraner dog collection in this must-have collector's item!
