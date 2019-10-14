Kaia Gerber Has a Hilarious Tip for Telling Her and Mom Cindy Crawford Apart

Kaia Gerber knows people are having "trouble" telling her and mom Cindy Crawford apart.

As a result, the 18-year-old model is dishing some advice on how tell the difference between her and her superstar mother. In a new piece for Vogue, published Monday, Kaia opens up about her relationship with her "hero" mom, and the advice she's received about the modeling industry over the years.

But first, a note from Kaia about her look-alike mother: "My mom's the one with the mole."

Though she may have grown up with a supermodel mom, Kaia writes in her essay, Cindy made a major point to create "a healthy disconnect."

"She would leave her work in the studio—when she got home, the first thing she would do is go upstairs and take off her makeup," Kaia explains. "Take off the lashes. Just take everything off. At home, she was just my mom, and for that I am forever grateful."