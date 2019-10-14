A Night of Dancing, Reveals and Tears on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

So, you go salsa dancing with your boyfriend and his sister in a brightly lit bar. The only problem? You don't know how to salsa, but he's been doing it for 20 years. What do you do when he dances with other people? If you're Darcey from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, you make a whole lot of comments about it to your boyfriend's sister's partner and then cry about it.

Darcey, who remained desperate to hear Tom say he loves her—"While it bothers me Tom still hasn't said I love you, I see it in his eyes," she said—repeatedly asked Emma and Ricardo if she should be jealous that Tom is dancing with so many other women. "You're like a whore on the dance floor," Emma explained. Tom, in a confessional, explained he wanted to stick to his regular partners because they know the steps.