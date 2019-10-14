The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Trailer Has Everything You Want, From Gilmore Girls Crossovers to Snappy Jokes

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 6:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

Amazon

Mrs. Maisel is on the move.

"This is the first of a million tours," Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) tells her manager, Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) as they kick off life on the road. Yep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back and hitting it big time. Sort of. Season two ended with Midge agreeing to go on the road with Shy Baldwin, and the traveling life looks like a whirlwind—especially now that everybody knows about her secret life.

"I am not a prostitute, I'm a comic," Midge tells her parents.

"Is there a difference?" Rose (Marin Hinkle) asks.

"Yes, prostitutes get paid more," Midge expertly retorts.

"Hilarious! You should go into comedy," Abe (Tony Shalhoub) deadpans.

"I did," Midge quickly replies.

Watch

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Has 5,000 Costumes in Season 2

In the trailer below, get a quick look at Sterling K. Brown and finally, a true Gilmore Girls crossover with series veteran Liza Weil joining the series from Amy Sherman Palladino.

"You see the world. The audiences, when they're great, are really great and you're not having to go to your grave not having done anything interesting," Weil's character tells Midge.

"Is your girl going to get good?" Brown's character asks Susie.

"She is going to be a god damned legend," Susie says.

Season three also includes return appearances by recent guest Emmy winners Luke Kirby and Jane Lynch.

In the trailer, it looks like the tour life is creating friction between Joel (Michael Zegen) and Midge and really testing Midge's resolve.

"I am, for the first time in my life, taking charge of my destiny," Midge says.

The Gilmore Girls crossover isn't the only Palladino reunion. The song in the trailer is sang by Sutton Foster, formerly the star of the Palladino series Bunheads.

The new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel drops December 6 on Amazon.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , Gilmore Girls , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.