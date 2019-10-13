Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Posts About ''Being Strong'' Amid JWoww Drama

Positive vibes ahead!

Angelina Pivarnick is keeping things lighthearted after her very public feud with Jenni "JWoww" Farley made headlines earlier this week. "I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong," she began her caption on Instagram, where she shared a sultry photo of herself posing in lingerie. "I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls.. I believe tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles - Audrey Hepburn."

Moreover, she added the prayer emoji to close her inspirational quote from the Hollywood legend.

Her latest social media upload comes nearly three days after she and JWoww got into a heated exchange on Twitter. For some backstory, Farley and her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, decided to split less than a year of dating. "Jenni is devastated," a source told E! News of their breakup.