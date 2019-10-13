Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes' Wife Shares Heartbreaking News Their 3-Year-Old Daughter Died

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 4:21 PM

Miguel Cervantes

Daniel Boczarski/WireImage

It's a sad day for Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes and his family.

On Sunday, the actor's wife, Kelly Cervantes, took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that their 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide Grace, had passed away. The couple's baby girl was just shy of celebrating her fourth birthday.

"The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening," Kelly began her caption on Instagram. "Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after."

In Kelly's post, she uploaded a black-and-white photo of her late daughter's room. At this time, the Hamilton actor hasn't shared the news with his followers. However, he posted a heartwarming photo of his two kids earlier this month. "A mold was made of my son and daughter holding hands," he wrote on Instagram. "It may be one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen."

According to People, the couple's toddler had been battling seizures most of her life due to epilepsy.

The outlet reports that Adelaide experienced her first seizure when she was just 7 months old. Moreover, she was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms when she was 9 months old. Since then, Kelly began documenting her late daughter's journey on her blog, Inchstones.

In her recent post, she talked about how her son, Jackson, was her "lighthouse" and how he was always there for his baby sister.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cervantes family during this difficult time.

