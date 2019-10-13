Simone Biles Is Now the Most Decorated Gymnast in World Championship History

Simone Biles just made history—again.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the 22-year-old Olympian became the most decorated female gymnast in history following her 21st World Championship medal at the Women's Team Final in Stuttgart, Germany. On top of that, Biles also helped Team USA win a fifth straight world team title.

Now, for the second time this week, Biles continues to prove that she's one of the greatest gymnasts of all time becoming the most decorated gymnast in the world championships' history.

On Sunday, Biles won her 25th medal at the gymnastics world championships and consequently broke the record for both men and women. After winning two more gold medals, Biles now holds a total of 19 gold medals overall as well as three silver and three bronze.

So if you had any doubt whether she was the crème de la crème—you can and should stop doubting her excellence now.

According to NBC Sports, Biles leaped out of her chair when she saw that her score eclipsed 15 points.