Taylor Swift and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Are BFF Goals at Madonna Concert

Taylor Swift and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski were living their best life on Saturday night in New York City for Madonna's Madame X tour at the Howard Gilman Opera House at Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Swift even took to her Instagram Stories to commemorate the special occasion, writing, "Thank you @Madonna for an outstanding show #MadameXTheatre. Shout out to the phenomenal dancers, singers, musicians, set designers, crew wardrobe, glam, and M who gave it EVERYTHING."

The 29-year-old singer could be seen pouting her lips for the photo, rocking a bold red lip, with Porowski and other friends—including Ashley Avignone—also pictured in her selfie.

Giving us major fall fashion vibes, Swift was dressed comfortably in a pumpkin-spiced color sweater dress and boots.

"She looked happy and excited to be there," the insider said. "Fans were calling out to Taylor, but she was focused on the stage, clapping and dancing along."