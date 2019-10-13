Taylor Swift and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Are BFF Goals at Madonna Concert

Instagram
FOMO alert!
Taylor Swift and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski were living their best life on Saturday night in New York City for Madonna's Madame X tour at the Howard Gilman Opera House at Brooklyn Academy of Music.
Swift even took to her Instagram Stories to commemorate the special occasion, writing, "Thank you @Madonna for an outstanding show #MadameXTheatre. Shout out to the phenomenal dancers, singers, musicians, set designers, crew wardrobe, glam, and M who gave it EVERYTHING."
The 29-year-old singer could be seen pouting her lips for the photo, rocking a bold red lip, with Porowski and other friends—including Ashley Avignone—also pictured in her selfie.
Giving us major fall fashion vibes, Swift was dressed comfortably in a pumpkin-spiced color sweater dress and boots.
"She looked happy and excited to be there," the insider said. "Fans were calling out to Taylor, but she was focused on the stage, clapping and dancing along."
The two hit the stage to perform Madonna's "Ghosttown."
A source told E! at the time that their friendship began awhile back after Madonna applauded Swift's songwriting skills in interviews. Swift has also previously expressed how much she looks up to the 61-year-old singer.
"One element of Madonna's career that really takes center stage is how many times she's reinvented herself," Swift has previously told Billboard of Madonna. "It's easier to stay in one look, one comfort zone, one musical style. It's inspiring to see someone whose only predictable quality is being unpredictable."
As far as her friendship with the Queer Eye star goes, Porowski made a cameo in the Grammy winner's latest "You Need to Calm Down" music video.
At the end of the show, per our insider, Swift and company went backstage and left through the stage door. Before getting into her car, Swift flashed a smile at her adoring fans.
A few minutes later, Madonna was also seen leaving through the same stage door.
We can't help but wonder if they continued the after-party somewhere else...
