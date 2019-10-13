Anne Hathaway Celebrates a Low-Key Baby Shower for Her Second Pregnancy

Baby on board!

Anne Hathaway is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband, Adam Shulman. After making the special announcement in late July, it appears the Oscar-winning actress is ready to celebrate with a bang! On Saturday afternoon, the soon-to-be mother enjoyed a fun-filled baby shower with her loved ones in New York, E! News has learned.

According to an insider, the celebration was pretty low-key and held at the 36-year-old star's Upper West Side home. In fact, it was a total shocker for the Hollywood star. "It was a surprise baby shower! Anne walked in and everyone yelled 'Surprise.' She looked completely shocked and put her hand over her mouth then her face," the insider shared. "She hugged one of her friends and said 'You guys are so good!'"

For the special occasion, "Anne wore an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress and a gold butterfly necklace," the source dished, adding, "Anne wore little-to-no makeup."