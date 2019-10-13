Hilary Duff Dishes on Motherhood and What Fans Can Expect from the Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Hilary Duff is ready to bring Lizzie McGuire back to life.

On Oct. 12, at the 5th Annual Baby Ball in Los Angeles, the Younger actress spoke with E! News about her 11-month-old daughter's latest milestones and what fans can expect from the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot.

In case you missed the great news, The Lizzie McGuire Movie actress announced back in August that she'd be returning as the iconic Lizzie McGuire in a sequel series set to stream on Disney+.

The reboot will follow Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City, and the show's original creator Terri Minsky is set to executive produce and serve as showrunner.

Production for the reboot is set to begin at the end of October, E! News has learned.

"I have said this before, but for me coming back when she's 30 and she's not in a marriage and she's not having a baby and she's not doing all the things that I have already done in my life, that story is really exciting for me," the 32-year-old actress told E! News on Saturday at the 2019 Baby Ball event in Hollywood, which she attended with her partner Matthew Koma. "I think to myself, where can we go? What are the struggles of a 30-year-old right now? What are the pressures that life throws in front of a woman who is 30 and doesn't have all the things yet? And for me, that's Lizzie McGuire, she had those struggles in middle school where she didn't have a place where she fits in and you know [...] always on the struggle bus, but she's also your best friend, and that's exactly what I want to target and hit home again—is being there for girls in this time of their life."

It sounds like Duff is more ready than ever to hit the ground running reprising her role as Lizzie McGuire.