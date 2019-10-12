Cardi B's Lavish Birthday Gift From Offset Would Make Rose From Titanic Jealous

Cardi B is ringing in 27 with a whole lot of carats.

Last night, the Bronx rapper celebrated another trip around the sun with husband Offset, daughter Kulture Kiari, and her loved ones.

From a Birkin bag themed cake, a dinner spread consisting of Cardi B's favorite foods, real-life Birkin bags, and a whole lotta' diamonds—this was definitely a birthday to remember.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared an Instagram video of Offset surprising her with a lavish gift, literally served on a silver platter.

"I'm scared to open it," Cardi B said nervously in the video. "My heart is beating fast."

Opening the silver cloche, Offset then revealed a two-band ring with heart-shaped diamonds—dubbed the "Titanic Diamond"—crafted by New York-based Pristine Jewelers.

The Migos rapper also posted a video on his Instagram page, which shows him putting the lavish ring on Cardi B's finger before embracing in a hug and kiss.

"TITANIC DIAMOND. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER ♥️ @pristine_jewelers," the rapper wrote on his caption tagging the jeweler.

On his Instagram Stories, the rapper recorded various close-up videos of the sparkly ring as well. He also posted a second photo of the iconic ring on his Instagram feed, captioning it, "KIDS WE DIDNT COME TO PLAY. THE TITANIC DIAMOND."