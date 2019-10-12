Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Says She's ''Taking a Break'' From Kristen Doute

Sometimes, you just need to hit the pause button on your friendship.

It seems Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi Schroeder, is doing just that with co-star and longtime bestie, Kristen Doute. The recently engaged reality TV personality sat down with pop culture guru, Danny Pellegrino, on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. During their conversation, the Bravolebrity candidly spoke about her friendship with Doute and how they're both keeping a distance from each other right now.

"I've sat there, and I'm like, 'Am I gonna look like the a--hole in this situation or is she?' I have no idea," Stassi said about the dynamic between her and Kristen, ahead of the reality TV show's eighth season. "I'm prepared to look like the a--hole. But whatever it is, I'm like, listen I have to take care of my mental and emotional health first."

She added, "And if taking a break from someone is a bitch move and makes me nasty, then, I don't give a f--k."