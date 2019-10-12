Julianne Hough Shares Touching Tribute Following the Death of Her 2 Dogs

Instagram
Julianne Hough is mourning the loss of her furry loved ones Lexi and Harley.
Earlier today, Hough took to Instagram to share the devastating news that her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs passed away in late September.
The 31-year-old shared a series of photos and videos of her two dogs, Lexi, 11, and Harley, 8, through the years.
"Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful. Thank you for your love," Hough wrote on her caption.
"Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses. Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day. Thank you for your souls. Thank you for protecting me. Thank you for letting me protect you. Thank you for protecting each other. Thank you for the timeless memories. Thank you for your magic. Thank you for being the most consistent and constant beings in my life. Thank you for being you. Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now."
The America's Got Talent judge has always gushed over how much her two dogs meant to her.
Last year, she posted a photo on social media of her and Lexi—only a few months old—in 2008 after the first laparoscopy for her endometriosis.
"My second laparoscopy for my Endometriosis was over the holidays and of course, who was right by my side? My guardian angel Lexi," she wrote at the time. "LEXI always knows when I'm sick, feeling sad, or when I need her, and I don't even know it... Dogs are just incredible!!! I love my Lexi soooo much!!!!"
Hough also shared adorable photos of Harley for her 8th birthday earlier this year in March.
Lexi and Harley both died on Sept. 28.
"I've never experienced a love like ours," Hough also wrote on her Instagram caption. "I miss you. I love you forever. Now You Are Free."
While the cause of death of her two dogs is unclear, the life expectancy of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is anything from 12-15 years.
According to the American Kennel Club, Cavaliers are prone to several health issues including eye conditions (retinal problems and cataracts), patella luxation, hip dysplasia, middle ear infections, mitral valve heart disease, and a neurological condition called syringomyelia.
Hough's 36-year-old husband, Brooks Laich, also took to his Instagram to share his own touching tribute honoring their two furry friends.
"It is with the heaviest heart that I share with you the passing of our beloved dogs Lexi and Harkey. Their tragic passing has left my wife and I heartbroken. Lexi and Harley were not just pets to us, they were our children, and we loved them as such," Laich wrote in his Instagram caption. "They were the purest example to love that I have ever seen. They showed me that true love did exist in the world. The way they loved their mom @juleshough and the way she loved them back was the first time I knew that there was hope for me to have love in my life. And they accepted me into their little family, and helped me become a dad for the first time."
Laich also wrote that the past two weeks have been filled with "tears of sorrow, and tears of joy" and "every single beautiful part of them will be missed, but we trust that they are in a better place now, and can still feel their presence in our hearts."
Hough's husband also thanked the many people who have supported them for the past couple of weeks.
"The outpouring of love and support we have received from our family and friends has helped heal our hearts. I am eternally grateful for everyone who has held space for my wife and I to grieve and mourn," he wrote. "And thank you Lexi and Harley, for teaching me grace, softening my heart, and showing me love. You are perfect, and may you Rest In Peace."
