JWoww Treats Herself to New Jewelry After Zack Clayton Carpinello Breakup

Jenni "JWoww" Farley has got something shiny and new to concentrate on after her breakup from Zack Clayton Carpinello.

The 33-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and divorced mother of two had called it quits with the 24-year-old wrestler on Thursday after less than a year of dating. The split came after MTV aired an episode of her show that showed him wrapping his arm around cast member Angelina Pivarnick in Las Vegas and asking her about her sex life. He was also accused of grabbing her butt. JWoww said on Instagram she was "pretty hurt" by the episode and was 'kept in the dark" about it for five months.

"Getting yourself jewelry always helps," JWoww wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday, alongside a video of a box containing a pair of Charles & Colvard TForever One 3.72-carat round Colorless moissanite hoop earrings in 14-karat white gold, which cost $3,399.

"Jenni reached out to us last week, commenting on how much she loved our earrings," Brittany Kotary, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications at Charles & Colvard, told E! News. "We were so touched to receive her message and hear that she's a fan of moissanite and Charles & Colvard!"

"Being able to treat yourself and still look amazing are just some of the reasons the gemstone we work with—moissanite—is so incredible," she said. "A lot of people don't know that moissanite actually has more brilliance and fire (aka sparkle) than any other gemstone, including diamond, and for a fraction of the cost. Our moissanite is made in a lab—not mined—which means we aren't displacing tremendous amounts of the earth, contaminating water or engaging in violent trade practices to source and create stunning jewelry with this gemstone. We are thrilled to see that Jenni loves these Charles & Colvard moissanite hoop earrings!"