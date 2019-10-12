Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 5

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 10:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Carmen Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Sex Reveal, Baby, No. 5, Instagram

Instagram / Hilaria Baldwin

The battle of the sexes just got more even in the Baldwin household.

Alec Baldwin, 61, and pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin, 35, announced on Saturday that they are having another girl. Their daughter will their kids Carmen, 6, brothers Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 1, as well as big sister Ireland Baldwin, the actor's 23-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The happy parents had their children take part in the sex reveal, which took place at their New York home, and gave Carmen a starring role. They documented the moment on video and posted the footage on Hilaria's Instagram page on Saturday.

The kids were made to pick up baby dolls wrapped in white swaddle blankets, placed in baby carriages.

"OK, Carmen, open it up," Hilaria tells her after she picks out her doll.

The child then unwraps it to reveal that it is wearing a pink onesie.

 "It's a girl!" she exclaims happily.

Alec and Hilaria then pick her up and hug her.

Watch

Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Baby Rafael

Hilaria said on her Instagram Story that Carmen was sure she was having a girl, while Rafael thought it was a boy.

She also shared a video of him and Leonardo discussing it with her. Leonardo also predicted she was pregnant with another daughter. Rafael said he thought it was a boy "so there can be most boys in the family."

Leonardo Baldwin, Rafael Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Sex Reveal, Baby, No. 5, Instagram

Instagram / Hilaria Baldwin

 In another video, Alec sits on the stairs with all the kids and tells Carmen, "I'll bet you 25 cents that it's a boy. Wanna take a bet?"

Alec Baldwin, Kids, Sex Reveal, Baby, No. 5, Instagram

Instagram / Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria announced her latest pregnancy last month, five months after revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage

It is unclear how far along she is. Pregnant women can find out the sex of their baby via non-invasive prenatal testing as early as 10 weeks. Hilaria said on her Instagram Story that she had the test done a week and a half ago.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Hilaria Baldwin , Alec Baldwin , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.