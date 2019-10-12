Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 5

The battle of the sexes just got more even in the Baldwin household.

Alec Baldwin, 61, and pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin, 35, announced on Saturday that they are having another girl. Their daughter will their kids Carmen, 6, brothers Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 1, as well as big sister Ireland Baldwin, the actor's 23-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The happy parents had their children take part in the sex reveal, which took place at their New York home, and gave Carmen a starring role. They documented the moment on video and posted the footage on Hilaria's Instagram page on Saturday.

The kids were made to pick up baby dolls wrapped in white swaddle blankets, placed in baby carriages.

"OK, Carmen, open it up," Hilaria tells her after she picks out her doll.

The child then unwraps it to reveal that it is wearing a pink onesie.

"It's a girl!" she exclaims happily.

Alec and Hilaria then pick her up and hug her.