Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Wedding Video on Her and Jack Brooksbank's 1-Year Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!
Saturday marks exactly one year since the 29-year-old daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York and ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York wed her beau at Windsor Castle in front of family and friends, including sister Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were part of the wedding party.
Eugenie marked the anniversary by posting a sweet wedding video on her Instagram. In the footage, she is seen is seen getting ready in her Grenville Emerald tiara and ivory wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos with an open back to show her scoliosis surgery scar, walking down the aisle with her father, sharing a kiss with Jack on the front steps of St George's Chapel, exchanging vows inside and riding off with him in a carriage. Close-ups of the floral arrangements are also shown.
"This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always!" Eugenie wrote. "Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!"
Relive the romance even more: See photos from Eugenie and Jack's wedding:
PA Wire
That Magic Moment
Fans, family and photographers gather at the royal wedding.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
All in the Details
The couple's glorious cake featured their initials and much more.
PA Wire
No Caption Needed
Princess Charlotte has had quite enough of waving!
PA Wire
Brother and Sister Duties
The eldest of Kate and William's children were ready for the big day ahead.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Holly Branson
The Virgin heiress attended the royal wedding solo.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock
The duo arrived in style for the royal wedding.
Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt
The two were all smiles as they braved the chilly weather.
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Calm Before the Wedding
The church looked ready for the big day hours before guests arrived.
Victoria Joness/PA Wire
On the Church Steps
The newlyweds appear happily in love after saying "I do."
YouTube
From Up Top
An aerial shot of the stunning ceremony.
YouTube
Fit for a Princess
Jack and Eugenie enjoy a moment to themselves during their wedding.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
Father of the Bride
The father and daughter duo walked down the aisle.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
Bridesmaids Galore
The lovely little ones enjoyed their moment with photographers.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
A Train Is Comin'
Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding gown makes its way up the church steps.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
All Rise!
The bridal party makes their way into the church.
Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Warm Welcome
Prince Harry enjoyed the company from his seat inside the church.
PA Wire
The Look of Love
Princess Eugenie glanced over at Jack during the wedding.
PA Wire
With This Ring
A close-up of the couple's rings during the ceremony.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Flowers Galore
The church was decorated with fall's finest foliage.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Say Hello!
Husband and wife wave to the crowds of fans after exchanging their vows.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The newlyweds were in the very same located their wed last May.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
Nicola and George Brooksbank
The groom's parents appeared in great spirits as their attended the nuptials.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Guy Pelly
Dapper in his Sunday best, Pelly made his way into the wedding festivities.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Lady Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor
The two battled the windy weather on their way to the church.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie
The bride arriving to the ceremony in her car.
Shutterstock
Prince Philip
Prince Philip arrives to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II
The royal monarch wears a seafoam ensemble to the royal wedding.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Cara Delevingne
The supermodel and actress suits up for the ceremony.
WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Moss & Lila Grace Moss Hack
The supermodel and her daughter were in attendance at the wedding.
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter is a bridesmaid at the ceremony.
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Princess Charlotte & Prince George
The siblings are both a part of the royal wedding party.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
All Play
The royal wedding party had the time of their lives.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Princess Beatrice
The sister of the bride is also the maid of honor.
YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Beatice
The maid of honor heads to her seat inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Shutterstock
Ricky Martin
The singer and actor arrives to the royal ceremony.
Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP
Sarah Ferguson
The mother of the bride arrives at the ceremony.
Alastair Grant/PA Wire
Liv Tyler, Dave Gardner, Kate Moss & Lila Grace
The group enjoys a laugh together at the royal ceremony.
Press Association via AP Images
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex wears a gorgeous Givenchy outfit for the royal ceremony.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge is pretty in pink at the wedding.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Pippa Middleton
The expecting sister of Kate Middleton arrives in green at the ceremony.
Adrian Dennis/PA Wire
Liv Tyler
Actress Liv Tyler is photographed arriving to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Chelsy Davy
The businesswoman and former girlfriend of Prince Harry arrives to the ceremony.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Pixie Geldof & George Barnett
Couple is photographed arriving at the royal wedding on Friday.
Shutterstock
Pippa Middleton
The expectant Brit looked gorgeous in green.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Richard Bacon
Television presenter is in attendance at the wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Heather Kerzner
The socialite is spotted arriving to the ceremony with pals on Friday.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Jimmy Carr & Karoline Copping
The duo is photographed arriving at the wedding venue.
Gareth Fuller, Pool via AP
Emma Joy Kitchener & Julian Fellowes
The Downton Abbey actor arrives with his wife to the ceremony.
