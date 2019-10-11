Relive Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello's Whirlwind Romance

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 10:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

This news won't exactly lead fans to fist pump.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zach Clayton Carpinello had called it quits nearly five months after making their red carpet debut.

As for what went wrong, it appears a dramatic episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation led JWoww to be very disappointed in her man.

On this week's show, Zach was seen wrapping his arm around Jenni's co-star Angelina Pivarnick in Las Vegas. He was also accused of grabbing her butt.

"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," JWoww wrote on Instagram. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."

Photos

The Cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Major Life Changes

While the Naturally Woww businesswoman is keeping a low profile on Instagram, fans can't help but reminded of all the happy memories in their relationship.

Take a look at some of their best moments in our romance rewind gallery below.

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello

Instagram

Happy Memories

"Back to where it all started," Jenni shared on Instagram back in September. "Strolled by where we had our first date @zackcarpinello."

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello

Instagram

Boo to You

"SISTASSSSS... oh look, another glorious morning! Makes me sick!!!! #hocuspocus," Jenni shared on Instagram when celebrating Halloween early.

Jennifer Farley, Jwoww, Clayton Carpinello

Bryan Bedder/WireImage

MTV Homecoming

The famous couple turned heads for all the right reasons when attending the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Article continues below

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello

Instagram

All in the Family

As Jenni's relationship grew, the MTV reality star felt comfortable having her kids around her man.

Jenni Farley, JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Nashville Bound

"I thought you did amazing. She was really nervous and she did fantastic like always," Zach told his girlfriend after she presented at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Universal Studios

Instagram / JWoww

Adventurers

Early on in their relationship, Jenni and Zach enjoyed a trip to Universal Studios to explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Article continues below

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello

Instagram / JWoww

Road Tripping

Before breaking up, Zach appeared on Jenni's MTV reality show as well as her YouTube channel.

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Las Vegas

Wolf Productions

Red Carpet Debut

Over Memorial Day weekend, the twosome headed to Las Vegas where they hit up a party with DJ Tiësto at the Hakkasan Night Club at MGM Grand.

JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Las Vegas

Wolf Productions

Vegas Baby

During their trip out west, the couple hit up the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show Mall Las Vegas with a group of friends and later attended the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Double or Nothing event.

Article continues below

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ JWoww , , Couples , Reality TV , Breakups , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.