Did James Blunt Just Ignite a Feud With The Rolling Stones?

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
James Blunt

Shutterstock

This may be the start of a feud between James Blunt and The Rolling Stones

The star behind the instantly recognizable 2005 hit, "You're Beautiful," recently reflected on his standout, Grammy-nominated song in an interview with Esquire 15 years after he recorded it. However, during the conversation, the British star made a notable claim about his fellow English performers in regard to the track that skyrocketed his signature voice to worldwide fame. 

"I think most musicians and bands are searching for that one big hit," Blunt told Esquire. "You know, I think The Rolling Stones are still looking and, and I'm just lucky enough to have it out there right now, at the top of my career." 

Cue some eyebrow raises. 

Read

James Blunt Responds to Princess Beatrice and Ed Sheeran Sword Accident Rumor: "We Made a Fancy Story Up"

After all, the iconic rock band has had no shortage of success in the course of 50 years with 30 studio albums and even a Slovenia-based museum dedicated to them. To boot, the band has had eight number one hits to its name on Billboard's Hot 100. 

Perhaps Blunt's comment was inspired by the fact his song spent 38 weeks on the same chart and scored "Song of the Year" and "Record of the Year" nods as opposed to the Stones, who have never been nominated in either category. However, four of their albums and two of their songs have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and they've taken home four Grammy statues, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. 

While we wait and see how fans react to Blunt's comment, E! News has reached out to the Stones' rep—just in case they have any thoughts on the claim. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Rolling Stones , Music , Feuds , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.