Nikki Bella Recalls Her Terrified Brother Finding Her "Gazillion Sex Toys"

Some things are impossible to recover from!

It's no secret that twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are thicker than thieves. The two do practically everything together, from running a couple of successful businesses to buying houses right next door to each other. But these sisters are also there for their baby brother J.J. Garcia, who unfortunately, was there for them in the wrong moment.

Nikki and Brie stopped by A Little Late with Lilly Singh to chat with host Lilly Singh about the time their brother got way more than he bargained for when trying to do a sweet brotherly deed. Nikki asked J.J. to stop by and grab a birth certificate from her house and what he found was a little something extra.

"He goes, this poor kid, and he opens up her top drawer and he was like 'she has to be kidding me,'" Brie explained. "Am I allowed to say sex toys? A gazillion sex toys!" Nikki was quick to defend herself and explained that it wasn't that many toys. "He called her and goes, 'Your birth certificate is in here?'" Brie continued.