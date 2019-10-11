All About Liam Hemsworth's New Love Connection Maddison Brown

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Richard Dobson / Newspix via Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 9:14 AM
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Richard Dobson / Newspix via Getty Images
Liam Hemsworth is moving on from his relationship with Miley Cyrus.
The Hunger Games star, who confirmed his split from the "Slide Away" singer in August, was spotted on a date with actress Maddison Brown on Thursday. E! News obtained photos of the smiling duo entering a subway station together in New York City.
This is the first time Hemsworth has been spotted out and about with a possible new love interest since his breakup with Cyrus. After the split news was announced, the actor took to Instagram to speak out about his relationship status.
"Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Hemsworth wrote to his fans in mid-August. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
Hemsworth, 29, officially filed for divorce from Cyrus, 26, in late August. Since that time, Hemsworth has been staying out of the spotlight, seemingly trying to keep a low-profile. However, now that he's been spotted out with someone new, let's get to know his date!
Take a look below for everything you need to know about Maddison Brown!
1. She's an Australian Actress and Model: Just like Hemsworth, Brown hails from Australia. The 22-year-old, who was born on April 23, 1997, currently stars as Kirby Anders on the CW's Dynasty. She's also modeled in campaigns for Miu Miu and Piaget.
2. She Once Played a Game of "F, Marry, Kill" With the Hemsworths: Back in June, Brown and her Dynasty co-star Liz Gillies played a game of "F, Marry, Kill" on the Zach Sang Show. For one round of the game, they played a special Australian edition with Brown, asking her to choose between a series of famous Australian stars, including Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, as well as Liam and Chris Hemsworth.
"I want both of the Hemsworths," Brown said. "I'm gonna kill Hugh Jackman, I'm gonna marry Margot Robbie, because I would like to f--k her for life, and then I will f--k the Hemsworth brothers, but at the same time, both of them."
View this post on Instagram
That's a wrap! #Strangerland #happyfamily feeling thankful 😇
A post shared by Maddison Brown (@maddisonbrown) on
3. She Once Worked With Nicole Kidman: Brown posted the above photo in 2014 when she wrapped the movie Strangerland, which she co-starred in alongside Oscar winner Nicole Kidman.
View this post on Instagram
So thrilled to be apart of @augustethelabel Auguste Against Bullying campaign. 100% of proceeds from the sale of each #Hero shirt is donated directly to the National Centre Against Bullying and international organisation The Cybersmile Foundation. Enrique Iglesias approves. 🖤
A post shared by Maddison Brown (@maddisonbrown) on
4. She's an Anti-Bullying Activist: Back in July, Brown posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a "Hero" shirt. "So thrilled to be apart of @augustethelabel Auguste Against Bullying campaign," Brown wrote to her followers. "100% of proceeds from the sale of each #Hero shirt is donated directly to the National Centre Against Bullying and international organisation The Cybersmile Foundation. Enrique Iglesias approves."
View this post on Instagram
Basic bitch boomeranging but my sister just got married so IDC
A post shared by Maddison Brown (@maddisonbrown) on
5. She Was the Maid of Honor at Her Sister's Wedding: Back in Oct. 2017, Brown was the maid of honor at her sister Allyson's wedding in Sydney.
"Issa Maid of Honour," Brown wrote on Instagram. "congratulations @allyson_brown."
She also shared a boomerang, captioning the post, "Basic bitch boomeranging but my sister just got married so IDC."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?