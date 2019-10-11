Stormi Webster Steals the Show in a Tour of Kylie Jenner's Lavish Office

Kylie Jenneris making her dreams come true—all under one roof.

On Thursday, the reality star and makeup mogul took millions of her fans on a virtual tour of her expansive Kylie Cosmetics office via a newly dropped YouTube video. During the 16 minutes of footage, Jenner proudly takes viewers into the extensive work space, beginning with a lobby that screams the star, down to customized M&M's emblazoned with her face from her famous Paper photo shoot. From the signature lips logo on the front doors to the neon "Kylie" sign, there's no confusion over where we are.

Beyond the front area, there's a central hallway with a side counter stocked with copies of the Kardashian-Jenner family's various magazine covers. On another wall, Jenner's many signature lip kits are arranged by color for a standout display.

There are meeting rooms for Kylie to gather with her team or for family use and a kitchen and dining space to accommodate employees' cravings, including fridges stocked with beverages, pink plates and bowls (on theme, of course), accoutrements for coffee and even an alcohol station—per request from Kris Jenner. "Of course," Kylie quipped.