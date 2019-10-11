Jersey Shore's JWoww Breaks Up With Zack Amid Angelina Drama

It's over for Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello.

The two have called it quits after less than a year of dating, E! News can confirm.

Fans had a feeling there was trouble in paradise after MTV aired an episode of Jersey Shore in which Carpinello was seen wrapping his arm around Angelina Pivarnick in Las Vegas and asking her about her sex life. He was also accused of grabbing her butt.

Farley spoke out about the episode via Instagram.

"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," the reality TV star wrote via the social network. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."