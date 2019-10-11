Watch Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon Struggle Through This Spicy Wings Challenge

Now that's spicy.

Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon put their taste buds to the test by participating in a Hot Ones spicy wings challenge during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

For those who haven't seen it, Hot Ones is a YouTube show in which host Sean Evans invites celebrities to eat a series of chicken wings. Each wing contains a different hot sauce, and the spice level increases as the stars make their way through the meal. Evans also asks the celebs a series of questions as they try to handle the heat. So, Fallon thought it would be fun to invite Evans on his show and try the challenge with Chopra.

As fans will recall, Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, actually took part in the spicy showdown earlier this year with his fellow Jonas Brothers band members Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. So, Chopra was under some pressure.

"I love spice, but the escalation of it is making me nervous," she admitted.

At first, the challenge seemed pretty tame. The actress ate the first wing without any struggle. While she felt a "kick" with the second one, she still said eating it was "doable."

"I feel it," she said with a small sniffle.