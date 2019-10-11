Harry Styles Is Oiled Up and Shirtless in New "Lights Up" Music Video

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 4:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Harry Styles, &amp;quot;Lights Up&amp;quot; Music Video 2019

Sony Music

Good morning to Harry Styles and Harry Styles only.

The rockstar released new music for the first time in two years on Friday, #blessing the world with "Lights Up." Along with the new song, the former One Direction boy bander also dropped a steamy music video, which finds him in a sea of sensual, dancing people who just can't take their hands off each other. 

"All the lights couldn't put out the dark / Runnin' through my heart," the shirtless and oiled up singer belts out. "Lights up and they know who you are / Know who you are / Do you know who you are?"

The lyrics, co-written by Styles, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, seem to be all about questioning life as you work toward self-discovery. "What do you mean?" he croons. "I'm sorry by the way, I'm never coming around. It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same."

Watch

Necessary Realness: Hot for Harry Styles

Throughout the three-minute clip—which was filmed in Mexico—Styles can be seen brooding and having an emotional struggle in a room alone. Elsewhere, he's standing in a body of water, floating midair and riding on the back of a motorcycle. As he sings, "I'm never coming back down."

In an impressive feat, the music video pulled in nearly 2.6 million views in its first six hours. Yup, Harry Styles is back, and the world is here for it.

Ahead of the song's release, he commemorated World Mental Health Day with a compliment-generator which, unbeknownst to his fans at the time, was named after a "Lights Up" song lyric.

And, of course, "Lights Up" lives up to its promise. Back in August, Styles told Rolling Stone that his new music would be "all about having sex and feeling sad."

And we definitely get those vibes. See for yourself in the video above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Harry Styles , Music , Music Videos , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.