amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The celebs were out in full force.
Wednesday, October 10 marked the return of the annual amfAR Gala in support of The Foundation for Aids Research. A cause near and dear to many people's heart, and an event that helps raise money to find a cure. Since it began, amfAR Gala Los Angeles has raised more than $14 million for amfAR's lifesaving research programs.
This event is always a star-studded occasion, with many A-List celebs turn up to show their support for the cause, and this year is no different. This years event took place at Milk in Los Angeles and celebrities like Tom Ford, James Corden, Katy Perry, Paris Jackson and Heidi Klum were a few of the chairs for the event. Christina Aguilera was set to perform and Gwyneth Paltrow was an honoree. Talk about star power!
When it came to red carpet glamour, everyone put their best foot forward.
Let's take a look at all of the amazing fashion looks at the 2019 amfAR Gala!
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Jojo
Is it too little, too late to see we're in love with the singer's dramatic look?
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Bobby Berk
Even without the Fab Five by his side, the Queer Eye star knows how to command a red carpet.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Serayah McNeill
Empire's very own shuts down the red carpet in a sheer white number.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Rumer Willis
Très chic! The actress puts a new spin on a classic design.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Cheyenne Jackson & Jason Landau
The actors suit up for the star-studded charity event.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Alexandra Daddario
You can never go wrong with a classic black gown, which the actress spices up with snakeskin heels and pin straight tresses.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
EJ Johnson
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Corey Brooks
Big Brother fans might recognize this familiar face!
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Chantel Jeffries
The influencer-turned-DJ shows some subtle skin in a black lace gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ongina
Can you say serving looks? The RuPaul's Drag Race vet shines bright.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Viktor Luna
The fashion designer, who first rose to fame on Project Runway, pulls out all the stops.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tara Dollinger
The philanthropist goes glam for a good cause.
