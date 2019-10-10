Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Know That Getting Back Together Is ''Inevitable''

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottcould be getting back together in the very near future.

A source tells E! News that the Kylie Cosmetics owner and the musician are "still separated," but already started having "conversations about getting back together."

"They both know it's inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues," the insider explains. "They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another." After all, it's only been a month since they decided to take a break, which is just a fraction of the two years that they've been together.

The two stars always knew this was a temporary arrangement. A source previously told E! News that the celebrities were "taking space apart," but continued to see each other these past few weeks because of their daughter, Stormi Webster.