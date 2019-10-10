Kevin Hart Breaks His Silence More Than a Month After Car Crash

Kevin Hart is speaking out.
On Sep. 1, the 40-year-old actor, comedian and father of three suffered major back injuries in a crash in the Los Angeles area. Hart, who was a passenger in the vehicle, his own 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, was hospitalized for 10 days before being discharged to undergo physical therapy at a rehabilitation facility.
In a new statement released through his attorney and obtained by E! News, Hart addressed the two other individuals, 28-year-old Jared Black and 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, who were involved in the violent crash.
"I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," he shared.
Two weeks ago, after Hart was released from the hospital, the star's wife Eniko Hart, with whom he shares a son, gave a positive update about the actor's condition.
"He's doing well, thank you," she told paparazzi. "We're just taking it one day at a time...He'll be back on track in no time."
Meanwhile, attorney Andrew Brettler remarks that despite reports of Hart's professional return, he is not officially "back to work." Instead, we're told Hart only shot promos for Jumanji for a few hours this past week.
Explains Brettler, "Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots and he's not walking much for them either—sitting through most of the day—even though he can walk on his own. Hart doesn't anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy."
We're wishing Hart a continued safe and speedy recovery!