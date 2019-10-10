Harry Styles' Personalized Compliments Are Just Want Fans Needed on World Mental Health Day

Shutterstock
Talk about the "perfect" way to mark World Mental Health Day.
Mental Health Awareness Day is here and many of your favorite celebrities are posting inspiring messages and stories proving it's okay to not be okay.
At the same time, it's the perfect day to remember that there are millions of kind, good people who are ready to help and make the day even better.
Harry Styles started trending on Twitter when a website surfaced titled "Do You Know Who You Are?"
Fans around the world were asked to type out their full name and find out the answer. What came next were personalized positive messages from Harry including the acronym TPWK, which stands for Treat People With Kindness.
And if the website wasn't special enough, Harry shared a powerful message on Twitter that is worth sharing.
"I guess therapy can wait…HS2 and tour can't," one fan wrote after speculating that a major music announcement was coming. Harry replied, "Go to therapy, it's important. I'll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth."
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harry admitted that he is making the finishing touches on his new album. "It's all about having sex and feeling sad," he teased to readers.
But based on the messages today, one's mental health comes before any special new song or track.
And while he may be one of the biggest singers in the world, even Harry admits that his mental health isn't perfect.
"While I was in the band [One Direction], I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong," he once told Rolling Stone. "I remember when I signed my record deal and I asked my manager, ‘What happens if I get arrested? Does it mean the contract is null and void?' Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes."