See Ronda Rousey Teach Nattie Neidhart the "Simple Joys" of Life on a Farm

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 7:00 AM

Nattie Neidhart is trying her hand at farm life and it's all thanks to Ronda Rousey!

In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, the WWE scion and her husband TJ (known professionally as Tyson Kidd) pay a visit to Browsey Acres. Per Rousey, she hopes Nattie will gain some peace and clarity through the experience.

"I wanted Nattie to kind of have some simple joys of getting dirty, doing some chores," Rousey notes in a confessional. "And, sometimes, that's the best time to let your mind wander and sort itself out."

While Neidhart puts "an honest effort" into working on the farm, it's clear she isn't fully taken with the experience.

"Barn life is hard," Nattie exclaims to the group.

"We're just getting started," Rousey's husband Travis Browne retorts.

Clearly, Browne isn't joking around as he has Nattie get in the pen with Kobe the bull. Understandably, the 37-year-old wrestler doesn't last very long in the ring with the steer.

Ronda Rousey Describes Life on the Farm

"So, do you do all the work?" Neidhart asks Browne. "Were you raised on a farm as a kid?"

According to Travis, he is a self-taught farmer and simply wants to provide for his family.

"A lot of people don't understand why we would want to raise and love an animal and kill it ourselves," Ronda explains. "But, it's just like, I would rather give Kobe a great life."

In fact, an emotional Ronda reveals she has love for the bull and will struggle putting him down when the time comes. Nonetheless, Ronda declares that it's how they "choose to live [their] life."

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas 903

E!

This sentimental moment took an upsetting turn for Nattie, who learns she'll have to shovel cow manure.

"Do you have a little mask?" a nervous Nattie inquires.

Regardless, Ronda is certain this chore will help a grieving Nattie. As fans surely recall, Nattie shockingly lost her father, wrestling legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, back in Aug. 2018.

"This is kind of the way I found to process whatever is going on in my life," Ronda concludes later on. "I kind of wanted to share it with Nattie and see if it works for her."

For Nattie's adventure at Browsey Acres, be sure to watch the clip above!

