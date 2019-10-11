Aaron Paul on the "Beautiful, Crazy Story" of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Vince Gilligan said the story of Breaking Bad was over. Aaron Paul said goodbye to Jesse Pinkman. And then the 10th anniversary of the Breaking Bad premiere happened and Gilligan, the show's creator, got the itch. That brings us to El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

"Honestly, that's the big reason I wanted to do this movie, I wanted to work with Aaron again," Gilligan told E! News' Will Marfuggi, noting he had the idea to do El Camino about a year and a half ago and was further encouraged by the show's premiere anniversary. "That lit a fire under me."

Breaking Bad ended its five-season run with Jesse Pinkman saved from captivity (and meth-making) by Walter White (Bryan Cranston), his dying former partner in crime. What happened after Jesse drove off into the sunset? Well, what's the opposite of a happy ending?

"I thought I said goodbye to this world six years ago, but here we are, and I could not be more excited," Paul said. Revisiting Jesse was like "zipping on an old friend."

"I mean, I love the guy so much, and to kind of see what's next for him was incredibly exciting, incredibly sad and beautiful and kind of perfect," Paul teased.

What happens has been kept under wraps in traditional Breaking Bad fashion—the whole movie was shot in secret—but Paul said if you're a fan of the series and Gilligan, then "you should trust him with this."

"It's just a beautiful, crazy story," Paul said.

Since it's called A Breaking Bad Movie, does that mean there's hope to see more from Breaking Bad?

"I don't know, man, I mean I thought I said goodbye to this guy so long ago and here we are," Paul said. "I definitely plan on working with Vince in the future and if it's in the Breaking Bad universe, then great, but we'll see."

Click play on the video above to see what Gilligan and Paul had to say about Cranston's involvement in the movie.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now streaming on Netflix.

