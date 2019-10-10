Cindy Crawford Responds to Criticism Over Letting Kaia Gerber Pursue Modeling

Like mother, like daughter!

Cindy Crawford has solidified herself as one of the best to ever do it when it comes to her long and illustrious modeling career. So when it came time for her daughter Kaia Gerber to choose a profession, she was right there by her side to offer her support and guidance.

"There are some things no matter how much someone can tell you about the industry, there are things you have to learn firsthand," Kaia shared with the audience at the "Their Lives in Pictures" panel at Vogue's Forces of Fashion Summit. Good thing Kaia is a quick learner, because her mom believes that helped her launch a career on her own two feet. "By the time Kaia started she was pretty well-versed in designers and young photographers. She was prepared," Cindy shared.

While Cindy was able to give her daughter a great head start in the industry, with the changing landscape, there were a lot of things that came with a learning curve for both women. For example, the introduction of social media. "That was something my mom couldn't really teach me," Kaia shared. "We were learning it together."