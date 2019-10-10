Cindy Crawford Responds to Criticism Over Letting Kaia Gerber Pursue Modeling

Like mother, like daughter! 

Cindy Crawford has solidified herself as one of the best to ever do it when it comes to her long and illustrious modeling career. So when it came time for her daughter Kaia Gerber to choose a profession, she was right there by her side to offer her support and guidance.

"There are some things no matter how much someone can tell you about the industry, there are things you have to learn firsthand," Kaia shared with the audience at the "Their Lives in Pictures" panel at Vogue's Forces of Fashion Summit. Good thing Kaia is a quick learner, because her mom believes that helped her launch a career on her own two feet. "By the time Kaia started she was pretty well-versed in designers and young photographers. She was prepared," Cindy shared. 

While Cindy was able to give her daughter a great head start in the industry, with the changing landscape, there were a lot of things that came with a learning curve for both women. For example, the introduction of social media. "That was something my mom couldn't really teach me," Kaia shared. "We were learning it together."

Unfortunatley, with the added pressure of social media came the trolls ready to criticize Cindy for allowing her daughter to get into modeling at such a young age. "Now everyone's a model in their everyday life," she admitted to the panel. Which has become her response to anyone who criticizes her decision. 

"Every young person is modeling in their own life," she shared. No matter what other people have said, Cindy never once regretted allowing her daughter to pursue the same vocation she fell in love with all those years ago.

"I had no trepidation at all about saying yes to Kaia," she revealed. "I felt comfortable and I was like, ‘Go for it, have fun and I'm always here if you have a question.'"

As for what it's like having to remove herself from her mother's shadow, Kaia said she wouldn't have it any other way. "If I have to be compared to anyone in the world, it's the biggest compliment," she shared. 

They make the perfect duo! 

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

