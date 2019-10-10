Scott Living x Kohl's: Property Brothers' New Home Line Is 25% Off!

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 1:47 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there are two people we'd trust to decorate our home, it'd be Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, aka HGTV's Property Brothers. And we're in luck: The design duo have launched a new home collection at Kohl's. Scott Living provides an elevated, yet relatable style that blends perfectly with your current decor, while giving you the confidence to try something new.
All of the Scott Living items on sale are also eligible for Kohl's current 15% off codes HOME 15 or SAVE NOW—and some products are elibible for both, so you can stack the discounts for an additional 30% off.
Check out five items we're adding to our cart now...
Available in 15 shades, this plush bath towel set includes: Two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. Enjoy for yourself or stock up for holiday guests.
Cozy Nights, indeed. Fill your home with the warm aroma of amber, teakwood and neroli with this 30-hour burn time 3-wick candle.
Bring a rustic, farmhouse style to your living room (or any room) with this classic wall clock.
Available is six colors, this durable stoneware dinnerware set is dishwasher and microwave safe, and includes four 10.75-in. dinner plates, four 8.25-in. salad plates, four 6.5-in. cereal bowls and four 15-oz. mugs.
With enticing mid-century modern personality, this set of two nested tables delivers convenience and style.
See the full Scott Living collection at Kohl's and check out more cozy fall must-haves.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?