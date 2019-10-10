Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Have Some Great Retirement Ideas for Supernatural's Sam and Dean

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 1:41 PM
The end of an era begins tonight.
Supernatural is about to debut its 15th and final season, and while there are still many episodes to go before we reach the end, you can bet everybody's already thinking about it.
Earlier this summer E! News sat down with the stars of the long (looong)-running drama to talk about the end and how they'd like to say goodbye to their characters. Jared Padalecki explained that he has always said he felt like the brothers should die—for real—"like a Butch Cassidy and Sundance kind of thing," but that has actually changed for him over the years.
"I feel like the thrust of what I was saying, the undercurrent of what I was trying to communicate is that I want them to be at peace. Somehow, somewhere. They don't have to be dead, but I felt like for many years that they have to die to be at peace," he said. "So I'm not committing to whether they're dead or alive, but I feel like I want the brothers to be at some form of peace."
As we pointed out, if they're dead for real and at peace, that makes it harder to come back for a movie or any form of a show reunion, and it sounds like that's very likely to happen.
"I will say this. I hope that next April 2 isn't the last time I'll ever play Sam Winchester," he said.
And as Jensen Ackles pointed out, dying is often not the end on Supernatural—just ask all the bad guys who have returned from the dead to terrorize the brothers this season. He's down for a death, but he's also down for a different plan.
"If we do go out that way, great. Or maybe the guys move to Reno and become card players, and you know, the biggest struggle is juggling between three waitresses," he said.
"Art imitates life," Paddalecki joked.
"Right, what?"
The CW
But really, we'd watch this spinoff.
"It's a nice retirement," Ackles said. "You're a card player, I'm a card dealer. We just take the whole casino for everything they're worth!"
The final season will be welcoming back foes from the Winchesters' past as God has ever so kindly unleashed them all from hell, as well as old friends and directors to help say goodbye to the series. As the guys told us, literally anyone could return.
Hit play on both videos above to hear about what to expect this season, which premieres tonight with an episode that jumps right back into the fight that began at the end of season 14.
Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.
