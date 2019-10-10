Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Have Some Great Retirement Ideas for Supernatural's Sam and Dean

The end of an era begins tonight.

Supernatural is about to debut its 15th and final season, and while there are still many episodes to go before we reach the end, you can bet everybody's already thinking about it.

Earlier this summer E! News sat down with the stars of the long (looong)-running drama to talk about the end and how they'd like to say goodbye to their characters. Jared Padalecki explained that he has always said he felt like the brothers should die—for real—"like a Butch Cassidy and Sundance kind of thing," but that has actually changed for him over the years.

"I feel like the thrust of what I was saying, the undercurrent of what I was trying to communicate is that I want them to be at peace. Somehow, somewhere. They don't have to be dead, but I felt like for many years that they have to die to be at peace," he said. "So I'm not committing to whether they're dead or alive, but I feel like I want the brothers to be at some form of peace."