Jameela Jamil Opens Up About Past Suicide Attempt in Honor of World Mental Health Day

Jameela Jamil is sending her love to those who struggle with mental health issues.

The Good Place star is sharing her experiences with mental health, like many other celebrities, in honor of World Mental Health Day. And as always, she's keeping it real with her followers, while also sharing words of encouragement. On Twitter, the actress shared, "Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay This month, 6 years ago, I tried to take my own life. I'm so lucky that I survived, and went on to use EMDR [eye movement desensitization and reprocessing] to treat my severe PTSD. I urge you to hang on just a bit longer and ask for help if you need it. Because things can turn around. I promise."

"There is so much work to do in Improving awareness and mental health care, and we need to further de-stigmatize the conversation around asking for help. While you're gathering the strength, I recommend the work of @matthaig1 @Ayishat_Akanbi and @scarcurtis ALL my love to you," she adds.