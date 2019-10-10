Lacey Chabert Would Totally Do a Mean Girls Sequel If Given the Chance

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 11:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Weiner, Mean Girls - 2004

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

It's been 15 years since Mean Girls debuted, but would the stars ever do a sequel?

Lacey Chabert gave her take during Thursday's episode of Fox 5's Good Day New York.

"I don't know. I wish I had an answer for you," the actress told anchors Rosanna Scotto and Lori Stokes

Even after Scotto asked if the Gretchen Wieners star could help move the idea along, Chabert didn't seem hopeful.

"I feel like you need to start a petition," she replied. 

Although, she said she would "of course" revisit the classic character if given the chance.

"Gretchen is one of my most favorite characters I've ever had the opportunity to play, and I think to revisit where those women would be in their lives now would be really fun. Who knows?"

As for whether she stays in touch with any of her castmates, the celebrity said she hasn't talked to Lindsay Lohan in "forever."

"I hope she's doing awesome. I know she is," Chabert said. "We were kid actors together in New York. So, I've always loved Lindsay."

Still, she said she talks to her other co-stars "on occasion."

"Life is busy, but our paths do continue to cross, which is really nice," she said.

In fact, the co-stars rallied together on Mean Girls Day (a.k.a. Oct. 3) to help raise awareness and donations for the Thirst Project.

Photos

15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

Chabert isn't the only one who has expressed interest in a reboot. Lohan and Rachel McAdams have, as well

"Mean Girls 2 the movie—this is the importance. We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!" the Cady Heron star told E! News in 2017. "We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with—we all had a blast."

Although, Jonathan Bennett didn't seem as enthused.

"No! There's not going to be a Mean Girls reunion!" the Aaron Samuels celeb told Us Weekly in 2015. "Stop trying to make it happen! It's not going to happen!"

It looks like fans will have to re-watch the original for now.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.